|
|
Melvin H. Sensabaugh
Middlebrook - Melvin Hite Sensabaugh, 81, widower of Cornelia Lee (Hinkle) Sensabaugh, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Augusta Health, Fishersville.
He was born May 8, 1937, in Rockbridge County, a son of the late Frederick Mohler and Agnes Estella (Campbell) Sensabaugh.
Prior to retirement, Mr. Sensabaugh was employed by Augusta Farm Bureau.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was a special loving and caring man to everyone.
In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by two sons, Danny Lee Sensabaugh and Jeffrey Sensabaugh; two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Sensabaugh and Wilma Sue Sensabaugh; a brother; and five sisters.
Family members include a daughter, Judy Sensabaugh (Richard Botkin); a brother, Alfred Sensabaugh (Brenda); a sister, Mary Carpenter (Otis); a grandchild, Ashley Botkin (Jay Critzer); a special granddaughter, Ashlyn Critzer; two sets of friends that became his family, Ray Armstrong (Wanda) and Homer Moats (Sharon Altizer); special dogs, Benji, Shorty, Tucker, and Molly; and a special cat, Putty-tom.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Walkers Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Homer Moats, Jimmy Botkin, Jay Critzer, Ray Armstrong, Christopher Bartley, and Danny Lee Hinkle.
Honorary pallbearers will be his cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to a .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019