Melvin Redmond
Stuarts Draft - Melvin Roger Redmond, 87, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
He was born November 3, 1931 in Rockaway, New Jersey, son of the late Alvin and Pearl Palmer Redmond. His brother, Ross, also preceded him in death.
Melvin was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and of the Antique Automobile Club of America. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and then served in the Naval Reserve for 20 years.
Surviving are his wife, Marilou McEwen Redmond; daughter Carole Smith and husband Todd Johnson of Staunton; sons Bob Turbeville and wife Linette of Charleston SC, and Rick Turbeville and wife Debbie of Waynesboro; seven grandchildren, Allison and Lucas Smith, Bonnie Nobitz, Erica Osborne, Jason Smith, Patricia Zawhorodny, and Daniel Scott; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at McDow Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church by Rev. Linda Kusse-Wolfe. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 601 W. Main St., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 2 to May 5, 2019