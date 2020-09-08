Melvin T. Lawhorn
Churchville - Melvin Thomas Lawhorn, 93, of Churchville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Melvin was born May 27, 1927 in Pikin, Virginia (near Steeles Tavern), a son of Evie Lena (Bradley) and Marshall Lee Lawhorn.
Melvin served in the U. S. Navy, worked at Augusta Dairy, and retired from Shenandoah's Pride Dairy. He loved his family and friends, his church, working in his garden, and attending to his cows.
He was a member of Zetta Presbyterian Church of Churchville.
Melvin is survived by two children, Larry Lawhorn and his wife Pat, and Mildred Back and her husband John, all of Churchville; a special nephew whom he helped raise like a son, Homer Wilson Eutsler and his wife Norma of Staunton; a sister, Evelyn Lucille Marshall of Churchville; a foster brother, Warren Atchison and his wife Linda of Middlebrook; numerous nieces and nephews including two nieces and two nephews who were like grandchildren to him - Shelby May, Kevin Eutsler, Lynnette Eutsler Warner and Shanston Eutsler; a special friend, Mable Brown of Radford; multiple nieces and nephews; his Zetta church family; and special neighbors, including three that lovingly called him "Paw Paw" - Amber Smith, Maegan Hoy and Kristen Cook.
Melvin loved each and every one of the people listed above, and often mentioned them in his nightly prayers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Grace (Bryant) Lawhorn; a special nephew whom he also helped raise like a son, Elmer Eutsler (formerly of Timberville); four sisters, Clara Alman, Gladys Arline Stinnett, Virginia Groah and Delois "Lois" Howdyshell; and four brothers, William, Raymond, Edward "Eugene" and Kenneth Lawhorn.
A special thank you to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, especially Mary and Melissa, for the kindness and care shown to Melvin during their visits.
A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12 in Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Stan Farthing. Pallbearers will be Richard Lawhorn, Kevin Arehart, Tom Bowen, Raymond Pope, Edgar Swortzel, Jeff May and Kevin Eutsler.
On Friday, friends may pay respects throughout the day at Bear Funeral Home; the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Zetta Presbyterian Church, 229 Moffett Branch Rd., Churchville, VA 24421; or to the Churchville Fire Department, PO Box 608, Churchville, VA 24421.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com
.