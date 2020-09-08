1/1
Melvin T. Lawhorn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin T. Lawhorn

Churchville - Melvin Thomas Lawhorn, 93, of Churchville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Melvin was born May 27, 1927 in Pikin, Virginia (near Steeles Tavern), a son of Evie Lena (Bradley) and Marshall Lee Lawhorn.

Melvin served in the U. S. Navy, worked at Augusta Dairy, and retired from Shenandoah's Pride Dairy. He loved his family and friends, his church, working in his garden, and attending to his cows.

He was a member of Zetta Presbyterian Church of Churchville.

Melvin is survived by two children, Larry Lawhorn and his wife Pat, and Mildred Back and her husband John, all of Churchville; a special nephew whom he helped raise like a son, Homer Wilson Eutsler and his wife Norma of Staunton; a sister, Evelyn Lucille Marshall of Churchville; a foster brother, Warren Atchison and his wife Linda of Middlebrook; numerous nieces and nephews including two nieces and two nephews who were like grandchildren to him - Shelby May, Kevin Eutsler, Lynnette Eutsler Warner and Shanston Eutsler; a special friend, Mable Brown of Radford; multiple nieces and nephews; his Zetta church family; and special neighbors, including three that lovingly called him "Paw Paw" - Amber Smith, Maegan Hoy and Kristen Cook.

Melvin loved each and every one of the people listed above, and often mentioned them in his nightly prayers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Grace (Bryant) Lawhorn; a special nephew whom he also helped raise like a son, Elmer Eutsler (formerly of Timberville); four sisters, Clara Alman, Gladys Arline Stinnett, Virginia Groah and Delois "Lois" Howdyshell; and four brothers, William, Raymond, Edward "Eugene" and Kenneth Lawhorn.

A special thank you to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, especially Mary and Melissa, for the kindness and care shown to Melvin during their visits.

A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12 in Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Stan Farthing. Pallbearers will be Richard Lawhorn, Kevin Arehart, Tom Bowen, Raymond Pope, Edgar Swortzel, Jeff May and Kevin Eutsler.

On Friday, friends may pay respects throughout the day at Bear Funeral Home; the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to Zetta Presbyterian Church, 229 Moffett Branch Rd., Churchville, VA 24421; or to the Churchville Fire Department, PO Box 608, Churchville, VA 24421.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bear Funeral Home
14 Green Hill Ln
Churchville, VA 24421
(540) 337-7188
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bear Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved