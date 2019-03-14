|
Michael C. Anderson
Staunton - Michael Christopher Anderson, 48, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.
He was born October 11, 1970 in Harrisonburg, a son of Roy Cleveland Anderson of Franklin, WV and Jacqueline Marie (Foster) Alley of Staunton.
Michael was employed by Food Lion in Verona. He enjoyed crocheting and making crafts.
In addition to his parents, family members include two half-brothers, Daniel Lee Anderson and Sandy Moats, both of Franklin, WV; a sister Jeannie Marie Anderson; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019