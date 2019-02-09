Services
Lindsey Funeral Homes
982 Keezletown Road
Weyers Cave, VA 24486
(540) 234-9211
Michael Shifflett
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindsey Funeral Homes
982 Keezletown Road
Weyers Cave, VA 24486
Michael E. Shifflett Sr. Obituary
Michael E. Shifflett, Sr.

Stuarts Draft - Michael Eugene Shifflett, Sr., 69, of Stuarts Draft passed away on February 7, 2019.

He was born on December 9, 1949 in Staunton and was the son of Stella Mae Knisley Shifflett of Waynesboro and the late Lloyd Shifflett.

Michael was a lifelong resident of the Weyers Cave community and was a truck driver for various companies. He was a member of the Weyers Cave United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of Timberville Moose Lodge #2022 and New Market Eagles #4264. He enjoyed life and loved to sing karaoke.

During the Vietnam War he served in the US Army.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Nanci Yowell Tiley of Stuarts Draft; a daughter, Lisa Strawderman and husband, Mike, of Mathias, WV; a son Michael Shifflett, Jr. of Virginia; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, one sister, and a half-brother.

He was preceded in death by his father and a half-brother.

The family will receive friends 6 pm - 8 pm, Monday February 11th, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Weyers Cave United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019
