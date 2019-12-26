|
|
Michael Kingsley Somers
Staunton - Michael Kingsley Somers, 74, of Staunton died on Friday, December 20, 2019 with his wife by his side. He was born in Washington D.C. on December 13, 1945, a son of the late Captain Eugene Francis and Gail (Koss) Somers.
Michael graduated from Staunton Military Academy and James Madison University. He served in the United States Navy and was active during the Vietnam War. Michael chose a career in serving people with disabilities with Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, and Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step brother, Dr. John Kelsey.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Elizabeth Somers; daughters, Samantha Bishop and Kate Boland; granddaughter, Audrey Boland ; step mother, Ann Somers; sisters, Julie Widman and Kathy Dunsmore; brother, Robert Somers; step brother, Brian Kelsey; step sister, Suzanne Malloy; as well as extended family and friends.
A memorial service with military honors will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 300 W Frederick St, Staunton, VA 24401, with Pastor Hollis Dodge and The Reverend Shelby Ochs Owen officiating.
A reception to visit and share with family and friends will follow the service at the Elks Lodge, 29 Tams St, Staunton, VA 24401.
Inurnment will be held privately at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Staunton Augusta SPCA, 33 Archery Ln, Staunton, VA 24401 or the Virginia Wildlife Center, 1800 S. Delphine Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019