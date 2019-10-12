|
Michael Stephen Jones
Bridgewater - Michael Stephen Jones, 64, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Staunton on February 7, 1955, and was a son of the late Alvin Thomas Jones and Edna Kathleen (Harris) Jones-Willis.
Michael owned and operated Blue Ridge Golf Center, owned and operated a bread route and did warehousing for over 20 years. He was a dart champion, an avid golfer, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was united in marriage on October 25, 1996 to Cheryl Lynne "Cheri" (Moomau) Jones.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Adam Heishman and wife Beth of Williamsburg, Casey Luders of Williamsburg, Stoney Heishman and companion Elliott Downs of Broadway, and Logan Heishman and companion Juliet Schwarz of Williamsburg; two sisters, Susan Harper and husband Howard of Erie, PA, Kathy Mayo and husband Michael of Charlottesville, and his brother Jerry Jones and wife Pamela of Virginia Beach. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Matthew Luders, Noah Luders, Aaron Luders, Allison Heishman, and MacKenzie Heishman; a great granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Gladys Harris.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Foundation, Hospice of the Shenandoah, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019