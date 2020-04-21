|
|
Michael T. Earhart, Sr.
Raphine - Michael Timothy Earhart, Sr., 64, of Raphine, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence.
He was born December 3, 1955 in Lexington, a son of William Morrison Earhart and the late Mildred (Campbell) Earhart.
Prior to retirement, Michael was employed by Western State Hospital for 28 years as an aide.
He was a member of Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church.
Family members include a son, Michael Timothy Earhart, Jr. and fiancé, Lauren Derr; a daughter, Carrie Michelle Earhart; two brothers and a sister-in-law, David Houston Earhart and Robert Luther and Katherine Earhart; a sister, Melanie Jayne Earhart; five grandchildren, Michael Anthony Earhart, Halie Ray Earhart, Marshall Cole Earhart, Emily Jayden Lynn, and Jacob Ryan Lynn; and a number of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Steven Earhart and a nephew, Daniel Earhart.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020