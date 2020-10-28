1/1
Michael W. Cason
1965 - 2020
Michael W. Cason

Staunton - Michael Wayne "Buck Wheat" Cason, 55, of Staunton, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Cason was born in Staunton, Virginia on June 4, 1965 the son of the late Robert Edward and Lillian (Shiplett) Cason.

Michael was a member of Faith Christian Church, enjoyed summertime beach trips, was known for his great sense of humor, his contagious laugh at the "Preacher's" jokes, and his wonderful smile. He had a strong work ethic to match his "Heart of Gold", always willing to help others in need.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a brother, Robert "Eddie" Cason, Jr.; and a nephew, Michael "Gene" Smith.

Surviving are his four sons, Dustin, Dalton, and Dominick Cason and Adam Kesterson; his mother-in-law, Zane; father-in-law, Rev. Warren Knott and wife Betsy; a sister, Becky Pruett and husband Mark; three brothers-in-law, David, Alfie, and Jeff; his fiancée who called him "Mickey", Sandy Back and her two daughters, Jennifer and Veronica; the mother of his children, Teresa Cason; a number of nieces and nephews, and his church family, who dearly loved him.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Faith Christian Church, 2209 Poplar Street, Staunton by Pastor Warren Knott.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and those desiring may pay their respect from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Faith Christian Church, 627 B Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401 or to the Staunton - Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
OCT
31
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Faith Christian Church
OCT
31
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Faith Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
