Michele E. Breckenridge


1960 - 2019
Michele E. Breckenridge Obituary
Michele E. Breckenridge

Staunton - Michele Elizabeth (Branch) Breckenridge, 59, of Staunton passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in United Health Center in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

Mrs. Breckenridge was born in Waynesboro, Virginia on July 16, 1960, a daughter of Robert E. Branch and the late Peggy R. Branch both of Stuarts Draft.

In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by a sister, Robyn.

Michele is survived by her husband, Steven; her children, Jeremy Garrett and his wife April, Jessica Arehart and her husband Terry, and Amber Fuller and her husband Terrence; eleven grandchildren, Kaelly, Emily, Chad, Trinity, Peyton, Tyler, Kaleb, Myles, Nicolas, Lucas, and Amari; two brother, Daryl Branch and his wife Donna and Tracy Branch and his wife Lori; a sister, Abbie Harrell and her husband Ronnie; two step-children, Jamal and his wife Charman and Drey; and her step-mother Anne Branch.

A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 in Stuarts Draft Christian Fellowship, 216 Howardsville Turnpike, Stuarts Draft, Virginia 24477.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
