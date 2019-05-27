Services
Oakey's Funeral Service & Crematory/South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave SW
Roanoke, VA 24018
(540) 989-3131
Michelle Marie Semones


Hickory, N.C. - Michelle Marie Semones was born on October 16, 1960, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and died on Friday, May 24, 2019, in Sherrills Ford, N.C.

After struggling valiantly with lung cancer, Michelle let go while in tender hands of family and hospice staff. She lived in Hickory, N.C., previously in Stuarts Draft and Roanoke, Va.

Michelle will be greatly missed.

She is survived by son, Zachary Semones; mother, Paula Glasgow Patton; sisters, Laurel Patton and Stephanie Patton Lewis, (brother-in-law, Dave Lewis); soulmate, Thomas Ginese; father's wife, Betsy Patton; aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends; and former husband, Daniel Semones.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer Semones; and father, Bernard Patton.

Her life work included treasured time with clients of New River Valley Workshop. Recently a Certified Case Manager with Restore Rehab. Michelle provided dedicated tender care for disabled, injured and her precious Yorkies. Michelle blessed many in need with her compassionate, non-judgmental listening skills, perceptive ability and tremendous intelligence.

Her education included a Bachelor's in Psychology from Radford University and graduate courses at James Madison University.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are suggested to Carolina Caring Hospice, Lung Cancer Research or a . See Facebook for details.

Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 27 to May 30, 2019
