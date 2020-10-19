1/1
Mike Shrader
Mike Shrader

Lawndale, NC - William Michael Shrader, 69, of Lawndale, NC passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home.

Born in Wyoming County, WV on August 11, 1951, he was the son of the late William Morse Shrader and Margaret Augusta Ford Lilly. He was an over the road tractor-trailer driver for 45 years and was retired from Fedex Freight.

He is survived by his wife, Vicky Ellen Farley Shrader; son, Steven Shrader of Belmont, daughter, Debra Hoover and husband, Adam of Shelby; brother, Mark Selvey of Princeton, WV; three sisters, Shirley Bailey of Stevensville, MD, Jimmie Starling of Tazewell, VA and Barbara Durham of Newark, DE; two grandchildren, Molly Hoover and Lucy Hoover and lifelong friends, Travis and Kathy Bailey.

The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.

The graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2:00PM at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston, NC with the Rev. Robert Hoover officiating.

The family will be using Southern Roots Designs, Anna Nicholson, 704-674-8966 (call or text) for their floral arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.




Published in The News Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
