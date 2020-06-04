Mildred A. Wright
Verona - Mildred Ann Wright, 81, of Verona passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Mrs. Wright was born in Charlottesville on September 20, 1938, a daughter of the late Baldwin Simpson and Sally (Dickerson) Diggs.
Mildred was a God-fearing woman, held various offices in different churches, and her smile lit up the room when she walked in.
Surviving are two sons, Eric C. Washington (Melissa) of Harrisonburg and Timothy S. Washington (Angie) of Fishersville; three daughters, Mildred Esther Martin (Leslie "Buck") of Harrisonburg, Stella Newman (Bernard) of Verona, and Alexandria A. Nelson (Michael) of Verona; three brothers, Curtis Dickerson of California, Albert Richardson of Lyndhurst, Isaac Diggs of Waynesboro, and Bernard Simpson of Charlottesville; twelve grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Coffman Funeral and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Oak Grove Baptist Restoration Ministries by Bishop T.E. Payne, Sr.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.