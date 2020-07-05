1/1
Mildred (Price) Logan
Staunton - Mildred "Millie" (Price) Logan, 85, of Staunton, and widow of John William "Bill" Logan, Sr., passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Logan was born on November 21, 1934 in Jonesville, Virginia, a daughter of the late Charles B. and Inus (Martin) Price.

Millie was a lifelong member of Linden Heights Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School, a retired manager of the Augusta Health Thrift Shop, where she also was a member of the Augusta Health Auxiliary and was a past member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents and husband, Millie was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Price.

Surviving family members is a son, John W. Logan, Jr. of Waynesboro; two daughters, Angela (Logan) McWilliams and her husband Mark of Columbia, VA and Teresa (Logan) Bobinsky and her husband Michael of Richmond, VA; five grandchildren, Jordan Morris and her husband Trey, Alex and Andrew Bobinsky, and Gracie and Maggie McWilliams; a former daughter-in-law, Georgie Logan; a nephew, Alan Price, and his wife Terri and their son Dylan; six sisters-in-law, Ferraba Whitesell, Ruth Spitzer, Peggy Arehart, Betty Sue Layton and husband Jim, Alice Cooper and husband Larry, Dot Richie and husband Don; and a number of special nieces and nephews of the Logan family.

A Memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the Linden Heights Baptist Church by Pastor Luke B. Smith, Dr. Michael Fitzgerald and Pastor David Anderson.

Burial will be private in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Linden Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, 371 Linden Drive, Staunton, VA 24401.

The family would like to extend a sincere "Thank You" to Dr. Velji and his Nurse Tamara, all of the doctors and nurses of the Augusta Health Cancer Center, her church family and all the volunteers of the Augusta Health Thrift Shop.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 5 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
