|
|
Mildred (Hayes) Lotts
Lyndhurst - Mildred Lucille (Hayes) Lotts, 94, of Lyndhurst passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Shenandoah Nursing & Rehab.
Born July 16, 1925 in Augusta County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Wallace and Bessie May (Painter) Hayes.
Mrs. Lotts was a member of Waynesboro Seventh Day Adventist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Lee Lotts; daughter, Teresa Rowe; grandson, Michael Corbin; and siblings, Violet Brooks, Junie Hayes, James Hayes, Virginia Davis, Reba Via, and David Hayes.
Survivors include her two loving daughters, Sharon Wiseman and husband, Steve, and Lisa Rosen; grandchildren, Connie Bruns and husband, Tim, Justin Rowe, Laura White and Lochlin Rosen; great grandchildren, Jonathan Corbin and fiancée, Kayla Richardson , Schuyler Rowe, Jeremiah Rowe, Charleigh Rowe, JJ White, and Ronia White; great-great granddaughter, Raeleigh Grace Corbin; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Jeff Hayes, Steve Hayes, Billy Hayes, Darrell Via, Jeffrey Hayes, Jim Henderson, and Tim Bruns.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019