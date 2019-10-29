|
|
Millicent Hall Leach Brubeck
Staunton - Millicent Hall Leach Brubeck of Staunton passed away October 27, 2019, at her residence, The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton, VA. Daughter of the late Rev. C. E. N. and Kathryne Waltmon Hall she was born January 18, 1920 in Richmond, Virginia.
Mrs. Brubeck was a retired psychiatric nurse. Her nursing career included Lynchburg Training School and Hospital in Lynchburg, VA; Western State Hospital and King's Daughters' Hospital in Staunton, VA.
She was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Staunton. At various churches during her life she was a Sunday School teacher, Director of Youth Fellowship, member of Christian Board of Education, member of the United Methodist Women and sang in church choirs.
Her hobbies included needlework, writing poetry and caring for her flowers and plants, particularly her favorite, the Night Blooming Cereus plants. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are two daughters: Eleanor L. and husband Donald Jennings of Staunton; Kathryne L. and husband James "Pat" Smith of Riner, VA. She was the proud "Grandma" to six grandchildren, "Granny B" to13 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Augusta Health Hospice of Shenandoah and The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton for their skilled and loving care of our loved one.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 18 W. Frederick Street, Staunton, VA officiated by the Rev. Won Un. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro.
Pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Augusta Health Foundation, C/O Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Central United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 953, Staunton, VA 24401.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019