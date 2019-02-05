|
|
Minnie Catherine Lawson
Waynesboro - Minnie Catherine Lawson went to her eternal home on Monday, February 4, 2019.
She was born in Augusta County, on April 3, 1927, the daughter of the late Oscar Herman and Bessie Ann Marshall Lawson. She was the last surviving member of her family of eight siblings: Noah, Joseph, Sallie Alford, James, Bertha Helen, Forrest, Janie Marie Layne and Hallie.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by two nephews, Herman Lawson and Francis Alford; and one niece, Lucy Cochran.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Cecil Lawson and wife, Patsy, Geneva VanFossen, Chester Alford, Kenny Alford, Kathy Frazier and husband, Vernon, Alvin Layne and wife, Nancy and Patricia Cash and husband, Ronnie, all to whom she loved as their mother for many years. She is also survived by 13 great-nieces, 16 great-nephews, and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.
She played guitar and sang with her sisters on WSVA Radio Station in Harrisonburg, Va. Minnie was a lifetime member of Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren in Crimora where she sang in the choir most of her life. She retired from GE/Genicom.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. The casket will remain closed for visitation.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, 93 Sampson Circle, Crimora, with Pastor Janet Elsea officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Ronnie Cash, Steven Cash, Scott Cash, Mark Lawson, Allen Lawson and Dean Smallwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Pleasant Hill COB, Cemetery Fund.
Aunt Minnie made time, kept faith, shared wisdom, showed patience, gave joy and lived love to her family and friends.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019