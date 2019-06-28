|
|
Minnie Elease Stevenson
Staunton - Minnie Elease (Springs) Stevenson, 73, wife of Aaron R. Stevenson of 3188 Churchville Ave., Staunton, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Mrs. Stevenson was born in Florence, South Carolina on November 9, 1945, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Mary Bell (Langston) Springs.
Minnie attended Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren Church and was currently the Managing Broker with Kline May Realty, Augusta Office. Minnie has worked in the Real Estate business for over thirty-three years as a Realtor / Broker, and has served on various boards including S.A.W. Habitat for Humanity, the Greater Augusta Association of Realtors, and C.A.S.A. for children. Minnie enjoyed camping, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren,
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven B. Springs.
In addition to her husband of fifty-four years, Minnie is survived by two daughters, Karen S. Carpenter and Angela S. Thompson and her husband Vernon of Staunton; four grandchildren, Adam Springs and his mother Sonya Springs, Morgan Carpenter and her friend Jesse Manor, Arin Thompson, and Kenneth Bryce Thompson; and her Yorkie, "J.J.".
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Cornerstone Church of Augusta, 1156 Tinkling Spring Road and other times the residence.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Cornerstone Church of Augusta by Pastor Greg Mayo.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the S.A.W. Habitat for Humanity, 434 Richmond Avenue, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from June 28 to July 1, 2019