Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie F. Sweeney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie F. Sweeney Obituary
Minnie F. Sweeney

Staunton - Minnie Loretta (Forbes) Sweeney, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Augusta Health.

She was born on September 29, 1920, in Covington, VA, a daughter of the late E. P. and Annie (Lockhart) Forbes.

She was united in marriage for more than 70 years to Melvin Jake Sweeney.

She was employed for 15 years by Stanley Furniture.

She was a faithful member of Crossroads Baptist Church, where she loved the membership and especially Pastor Bill Johnson.

She is survived by three sons, Melvin E. Sweeney and wife, Patsy, of Staunton, Ronald P.L. Sweeney of Fishersville, and Billy W. Sweeney of Charlottesville; a brother-in-law, Tommy Sweeney and his wife, Nancy, of Fishersville; two grandchildren, K. Sweeney of Richmond, VA and Shawn Sweeney and wife, Heidi, of Staunton; and three great-grandchildren, Raven, Hannah, and Noah Sweeney.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

A funeral service for family and friends of Loretta will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -