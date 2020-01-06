|
Minnie F. Sweeney
Staunton - Minnie Loretta (Forbes) Sweeney, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Augusta Health.
She was born on September 29, 1920, in Covington, VA, a daughter of the late E. P. and Annie (Lockhart) Forbes.
She was united in marriage for more than 70 years to Melvin Jake Sweeney.
She was employed for 15 years by Stanley Furniture.
She was a faithful member of Crossroads Baptist Church, where she loved the membership and especially Pastor Bill Johnson.
She is survived by three sons, Melvin E. Sweeney and wife, Patsy, of Staunton, Ronald P.L. Sweeney of Fishersville, and Billy W. Sweeney of Charlottesville; a brother-in-law, Tommy Sweeney and his wife, Nancy, of Fishersville; two grandchildren, K. Sweeney of Richmond, VA and Shawn Sweeney and wife, Heidi, of Staunton; and three great-grandchildren, Raven, Hannah, and Noah Sweeney.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
A funeral service for family and friends of Loretta will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020