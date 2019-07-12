|
|
Minnie McDaniel Fox
Buena Vista - Minnie McDaniel Fox, 79, of Buena Vista, departed her earthly home on July 10, 2019. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family and friends got her through each day. She was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed each day of her life along with the company of her four grandcats.
Born February 14, 1940, in Covington, she was the daughter of the late Allen McDaniel and Rosie Smith McDaniel.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Saylor Franklin Fox.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Frank A. Fox and wife, Sonya; family and many friends who loved her dearly. Additionally, she loved talking to her special friend Clara Staton daily.
On behalf of the family we wish to thank the Shenandoah Valley Health & Rehab for all the loving care they gave her and to her friends that came to see her and kept her spirits up and her pastor Dean Staton for the visits and prayers.
A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dean Staton officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating items to the patients at Shenandoah Valley Health & Rehab or Victory Baptist Church Youth Group.
Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, VA.
Published in The News Leader from July 12 to July 15, 2019