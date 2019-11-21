|
Mona Jean (Nutty) VanMetre
Staunton - Mona Jean (Nutty) VanMetre, 90, widow of Garrett "Garry" VanMetre formerly of Gloria Place, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Birch Gardens of Royal Care in Staunton.
Mrs. VanMetre was born in Augusta County on December 26, 1928, a daughter of the late Edward Raymond and Minnie Ada (Moore) Nutty.
Jean was an active member of the Third Presbyterian Church and was given a Honorary Life Membership of the Presbyterian Women. She was also a member of the Circle of Faith and enjoyed serving with Meals on Wheels.
In addition to her parents and husband of fifty years, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Smith and her husband, Malcolm; a niece, Mona Harmon, and a great-nephew, Brayden Kier.
Surviving is a sister, Sue Wagner (Don) and a niece, Kim Galloway, all of Staunton; a nephew, Mark Smith (Denise) of Fredericksburg; great-nieces, Brooke McAllister (Ryan Kier), Ashley Galloway (Tony Bennett), and Tiffany Galloway; great-great nieces, Kaylee Harmon and Maddie Harmon; and a great-great nephew, Anthony Bennett.
The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 in Thornrose Cemetery followed by a Celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. in the Third Presbyterian Church by the Reverend Jacob Singleton.
Active pallbearers will be Bennie Whitesell, Keith Maclam, Shawn Swisher, Wayne Paxton, Phil Fix, and Gary W. "Woody" Wimer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Jean's memory to the Third Presbyterian Church, 1313 Barterbrook Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019