Monica Diane Bayonet
Staunton - Monica Diane Bayonet (née Galletta) passed away on February 2, 2020 from complications of leukemia.
Monica is survived by her son, Christopher (Megan and Emma) of Waynesboro, nephews and nieces, Michael Pizzirusso, Dominic Pizzirusso, Victoria Marie Pizzirusso, and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicolena and Domenick Galletta, sister, Victoria Pizzirusso, and brother, Anthony Galletta. The highlight of Monica's life was her granddaughter, Emma.
They were blessed to spend lots of time together playing with their beloved dog, Nikki. Monica was an enthusiastic supporter of Emma and her teammates at Shenandoah Marlins Aquatic Club (SMAC) and enjoyed attending local swim meets.
The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation (in no particular ranking) to Suzanne, Judy, Tammy & Alan, Linda & Kenny, and Bonnie for their tireless compassion, companionship, and assistance with daily tasks for Monica through the two years of her illness.
A celebration of life will be held at 5pm on Friday, February 7th, in the community room of Big Sky Apartments in Staunton.
In lieu of flowers, which always made Monica worry about poisoning the dog, please make tax deductible memorial donations to the SMAC Boosters c/o Waynesboro YMCA, ATTN: Margaret Speicher 648 S. Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020