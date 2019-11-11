Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Mayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Mayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morris Mayes Obituary
Morris Mayes

Waynesboro - Morris "Jimmy" Mayes of Waynesboro, VA passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from General Electric and the US Army. He was born in Luray, VA in 1931, the son of Floyd and Ethel Mayes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Rhoda Knopp Mayes and son Danny Mayes. He is survived by two daughters, Mera Beth Oudersluys (Tom) and Julianne Mayes, a son Tim Mayes (Christy); five grandchildren Stephen Oudersluys, Michael Oudersluys, Marissa Mayes, Kaitlyn Overstreet, and Colin Mayes; and six great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes, a private family service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (for veterans), PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 (garysinisefoundation.org). Special thanks to the staff of Oak Grove Manor and New Century Hospice for their love and support. McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro, VA is assisting with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -