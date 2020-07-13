1/1
Muriel C. Thomas
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Muriel C. Thomas

Staunton - Muriel Catherine Thomas, 81, widow of "Skip" Thomas of Staunton passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Mrs. Thomas was born August 26, 1938, in Jersey City, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Walter and Muriel (Daly) Killoran.

Muriel graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and later worked in the school library. She was later employed with the Staunton Public Library for over twenty years, working in the children's department.

Surviving is a son, Stuart Thomas and his fiancée (Bobbi Dillon) of Christiansburg; a sister, Patricia (Killoran) Woodard of Roanoke; niece and nephews, Carolyn Dearing (Jerry), Eric Woodard (Heidi), and Steve Thomas (Jodi); three great nephews and one great niece; numerous cousins in Kansas City and a special family friend, Bill Christ.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July, 17, 2020 at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, Virginia with music by special friend, Brent Hull.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Muriel's memory, to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33134.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved