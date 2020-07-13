Muriel C. Thomas
Staunton - Muriel Catherine Thomas, 81, widow of "Skip" Thomas of Staunton passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mrs. Thomas was born August 26, 1938, in Jersey City, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Walter and Muriel (Daly) Killoran.
Muriel graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and later worked in the school library. She was later employed with the Staunton Public Library for over twenty years, working in the children's department.
Surviving is a son, Stuart Thomas and his fiancée (Bobbi Dillon) of Christiansburg; a sister, Patricia (Killoran) Woodard of Roanoke; niece and nephews, Carolyn Dearing (Jerry), Eric Woodard (Heidi), and Steve Thomas (Jodi); three great nephews and one great niece; numerous cousins in Kansas City and a special family friend, Bill Christ.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July, 17, 2020 at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, Virginia with music by special friend, Brent Hull.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Muriel's memory, to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33134.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net