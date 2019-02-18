|
Myrtle Goldie Cason
Staunton - Myrtle Goldie Cason, 89, of Staunton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Fishersville.
She was born on June 28, 1929 in Elkton, VA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Cason and her mother, Myrtle Williams.
She is survived by her sons, Randall Eppard and Lonnie Eppard; sisters, Evelyn Wyant Dilley and Greta (Gerald) Bruce. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews and other family.
A funeral service will be held 2:00pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939 conducted by Pastor Terry Wyant-Vargo of Harrisonburg First Church of Nazarene.
Interment will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019