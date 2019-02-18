Services
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
(540) 932-3600
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Augusta Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Cason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Goldie Cason


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myrtle Goldie Cason Obituary
Myrtle Goldie Cason

Staunton - Myrtle Goldie Cason, 89, of Staunton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Fishersville.

She was born on June 28, 1929 in Elkton, VA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Cason and her mother, Myrtle Williams.

She is survived by her sons, Randall Eppard and Lonnie Eppard; sisters, Evelyn Wyant Dilley and Greta (Gerald) Bruce. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews and other family.

A funeral service will be held 2:00pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939 conducted by Pastor Terry Wyant-Vargo of Harrisonburg First Church of Nazarene.

Interment will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.

Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.