Staunton - Nadine (Loan) Sweet, 82, widow of Earman "Dick" Lawson Sweet, of Staunton, died Friday, September 11, 2020, in King's Daughters Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born June 23, 1938, in Millboro, a daughter of the late Crawford Argenbright and Della Mae (Phillips) Loan.
She was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School and King's Daughters Hospital School of Nursing.
She worked as a LPN at King's Daughters Hospital, a local surgeon's office, Woodrow Wilson Rehab Center, and retired from Western State Hospital.
She had attended Calvary Baptist Church.
She loved taking care of others and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles "Buzz" Loan, Courtney Marie Loan, Crawford Wynn Loan, Naomi Ruth Loan and Norman Ray Loan, Barbara Wright, Mary Huffman, Ann Lefler, Maud Pugh, Mamie Von Wedel, Goldie Loving, and Brownie Sams.
She is survived by a son, Michael S. Sweet and his partner, Karen Selby; daughters, Susan M. Sweet and Sarah B. Murphy and a very special son-in-law, Jay Murphy; a sister, Wilda Reynolds Griffith; and four grandchildren, Peyton M. Brown, Olivia M. Sweet, Kimbermarie A. Murphy, and Michael L. Murphy.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MaDee Project, P.O. Box 850, Fishersville, VA 22939, in honor of Nathan Eye, who she loved dearly.
