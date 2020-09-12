1/1
Nadine L. Sweet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nadine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NADINE L. SWEET

Staunton - Nadine (Loan) Sweet, 82, widow of Earman "Dick" Lawson Sweet, of Staunton, died Friday, September 11, 2020, in King's Daughters Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born June 23, 1938, in Millboro, a daughter of the late Crawford Argenbright and Della Mae (Phillips) Loan.

She was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School and King's Daughters Hospital School of Nursing.

She worked as a LPN at King's Daughters Hospital, a local surgeon's office, Woodrow Wilson Rehab Center, and retired from Western State Hospital.

She had attended Calvary Baptist Church.

She loved taking care of others and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles "Buzz" Loan, Courtney Marie Loan, Crawford Wynn Loan, Naomi Ruth Loan and Norman Ray Loan, Barbara Wright, Mary Huffman, Ann Lefler, Maud Pugh, Mamie Von Wedel, Goldie Loving, and Brownie Sams.

She is survived by a son, Michael S. Sweet and his partner, Karen Selby; daughters, Susan M. Sweet and Sarah B. Murphy and a very special son-in-law, Jay Murphy; a sister, Wilda Reynolds Griffith; and four grandchildren, Peyton M. Brown, Olivia M. Sweet, Kimbermarie A. Murphy, and Michael L. Murphy.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MaDee Project, P.O. Box 850, Fishersville, VA 22939, in honor of Nathan Eye, who she loved dearly.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved