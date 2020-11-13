Nancy C. McCray
Staunton - Nancy Clatterbaugh McCray, 76, wife of Peter G. McCray, of Staunton, Virginia passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville, Virginia. She fought valiantly from May 2019 with stage IV Pancreatic Cancer.
Mrs. McCray was born in Staunton, Virginia on July 19, 1944, a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Clatterbaugh. Nancy graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She later attended business school at Elizabeth Brandts.
Nancy worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation for 30 years. She found great joy in volunteering at her local Christ United Methodist Church. She also spent many years volunteering at the local BPOE Elks Lodge #351. Many of her years with the Ladies Auxiliary benefited the local community, specifically, programs for women and children. The Fashion Shows are something that the community and Elks members will never forget. Nancy coordinated a top-notch luncheon, served by wonderful gentlemen, with many wonderful models showcasing outfits from various local vendors. These events were instrumental to supporting many of the charitable givings that the BPOE Elks Lodge supported in our local community. Nancy was known for her fantastic Southern Style cooking. She was the first to sign up on a meal train. She never hesitated to cook for Veterans at the Elks, or golfers who would be playing to raise money for a local need that always benefited others. In her recent retirement years, she found great joy in volunteering at the Radiology Department for Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia. Additionally, Nancy was blessed with an ability to see beauty in all things. She had an amazing talent with interior decoration and spent much time bringing great beauty through decoration to the Elks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Kay Clatterbaugh Simmons, and a brother Donald Clatterbaugh, and her brother in law Gregory Lee "Peck" Shackelford.
Surviving in addition to her husband of fifty years is a son, Ryan T. McCray and wife, Amanda of Staunton; two grandchildren, Parker and Hunter McCray; a sister Joan Clatterbaugh Shackelford, of Verona, Virginia; a brother, Charles Clatterbaugh and Carol of Staunton, Virginia; Pete's brother-in-law Neal Whitson, and nephews, David and Daniel Whitson.
Nancy found great joy in a small circle of friends with whom she regularly traveled. They spent great time together seeing the world, discussing regular life events, and being part of one another's lives.
A private graveside will be held in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Auxiliary P.O. Box 1000 Fishersville, VA 22939, or the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or Shenandoah House at Augusta Health, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on line at www. coffmanfuneralhome.net