1/1
Nancy C. Welliver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy C. Welliver

Verona - Nancy Lee (Cook) Welliver, 84, wife of William O. Welliver of Verona, died Saturday, November 29, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Welliver was born in Staunton to the late Harry Marshall, Sr. and Edith Myrtle (Kratzer) Cook.

She was a Public Health Nurse at the Staunton/Augusta Health Department prior to retirement.

In addition to her husband, surviving family members include two daughters, Debra Welliver-Kiracofe (Kevin G.) and Kathy Ann Welliver (Donna Leigh Ashe); a brother, Harry M. Cook, Jr.; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Cook-Miller; and four grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor Shawna Hiner.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved