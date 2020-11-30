Nancy C. Welliver
Verona - Nancy Lee (Cook) Welliver, 84, wife of William O. Welliver of Verona, died Saturday, November 29, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Welliver was born in Staunton to the late Harry Marshall, Sr. and Edith Myrtle (Kratzer) Cook.
She was a Public Health Nurse at the Staunton/Augusta Health Department prior to retirement.
In addition to her husband, surviving family members include two daughters, Debra Welliver-Kiracofe (Kevin G.) and Kathy Ann Welliver (Donna Leigh Ashe); a brother, Harry M. Cook, Jr.; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Cook-Miller; and four grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor Shawna Hiner.
