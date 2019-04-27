|
Nancy Dame Conrad
Staunton - Nancy Dame Conrad 82 of Staunton when to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Brookdale Community. Nancy was born on June 4, 1936 at Harrisburg, PA, the daughter of the late Hartley Fuller Dame and Donna Straley Dame. She retired in 2008 as office manager from Haines Paving in Herndon, VA.
Nancy was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Waynesboro, VA where she was a member of the congregational choir and Dranesville United Methodist Church, Herndon, VA. She was also involved as a scout leader, notary public, church choir member, Waynesboro Library volunteer, and a member of the Waynesboro Garden Club. Nancy loved her garden and could often be found there with her husband, Joe and their dog, Buttons. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joseph Conrad, brother, Don Dame, sister in law, Maria Dame, and Kelsy Huss-Dame
Nancy is survived by her seven children, Joseph and wife, Jenni Conrad of Irvine, CA, Brian and wife, Susan Conrad of Williamsburg, VA, David and wife, Christine Wolf of Germany, Terry and wife, Heidi Conrad of Grants Pass, OR, Heather and husband, Ray Sellers of Staunton, VA, Robin and husband, Aimee Conrad of Ashburn, VA, and Scotty and wife, Laura Conrad of Kent, WA; sixteen grandchildren, Brian Conrad, Jr., Melissa Seabolt, Ryan Conrad, Nathan Conrad, Austin Conrad, Hannah Conrad, Brittani Conrad, Taylor Conrad, Alyssa Conrad, Sebastian Conrad, Paula Marie Conrad, Linsey Conrad, Jordyn Conrad, Viktoria Sellers, Ayla Sellers, and Trinity Conrad; five great grandchildren, Gabriella Seabolt, Jack Schwartz, Talbot Conrad, Noelle Conrad, and Angel Conrad; three brothers and sisters, Richard Dame, Anne and husband, William Harvey, and Paul Dame; niece, Rachel and husband, Rob Amaro, Thomas Dame, Michelle Dame Gonzales, Elena Huss Dame, and Kelsey Hess-Dame.
The family would like to offer a very special thanks to the Brookdale of Staunton Staff and Robin Hamilton with the Hospice of Shenandoah. In additions to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, 64 Sports Medicine Dr., Fishersville, VA 22939.
A funeral service will be held at the Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville, VA on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends following the service.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019