Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Downey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy H. Downey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy H. Downey Obituary
NANCY H. DOWNEY

Staunton - Nancy Humphreys Downey, 89, widow of Joseph Miller Downey, of 1410 A North Augusta Street, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Shenandoah House, Fishersville.

She was born March 3, 1930, in Staunton, a daughter of the late William Jay and Catherine Sanger Humphreys.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Catherine "Kitty" Druen Lockridge.

Family members include three daughters, Druen Downey Anderson, Jo Downey Via, and Sue Downey Keffer; a sister, Jo Sanger Burnett; two brothers and sisters-in-law, William J. Humphreys, III and Katherine and Kenneth Martin Humphreys and Nancy; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Olivet Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Lee Thomas. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shenandoah House of Augusta Health, 111 North Campus Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.