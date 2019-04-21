|
|
NANCY H. DOWNEY
Staunton - Nancy Humphreys Downey, 89, widow of Joseph Miller Downey, of 1410 A North Augusta Street, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Shenandoah House, Fishersville.
She was born March 3, 1930, in Staunton, a daughter of the late William Jay and Catherine Sanger Humphreys.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Catherine "Kitty" Druen Lockridge.
Family members include three daughters, Druen Downey Anderson, Jo Downey Via, and Sue Downey Keffer; a sister, Jo Sanger Burnett; two brothers and sisters-in-law, William J. Humphreys, III and Katherine and Kenneth Martin Humphreys and Nancy; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Olivet Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Lee Thomas. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shenandoah House of Augusta Health, 111 North Campus Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019