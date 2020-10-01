Nancy H. Hewitt
Swoope - Nancy Mildred (Hulvey) Hewitt, 87, wife of Clay E. Hewitt of 725 Hewitt Road, Swoope, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Hewitt was born on May 16, 1933 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Virginia Fontaine (Thompson) Hulvey.
Nancy graduated in 1951 from Wilson Memorial High School and was a member of Hebron Presbyterian Church. She was an elder of the church, sang in the church choir for over forty years and also served as part-time choir director. Nancy was the book-keeper for Riverside Stock Farm for over forty years and was a WRE volunteer for over thirty years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert D. Hulvey and a sister, Anna (Hulvey) McCray.
In addition to her husband of sixty-seven years, Mrs. Hewitt is survived by three sons, Neal Hewitt and wife Ann, Dennis Hewitt and wife Donna, Jerry Hewitt and wife Kim; a daughter, Kathy Bush and husband Joe, all of Swoope; a sister, Gloria (Hulvey) Collins of Pennsylvania; a brother, James "Jimmy" Hulvey and wife Shirley of Newport News; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and a number of nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A private graveside service will be conducted Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Hebron Presbyterian Church Cemetery by Reverend Linwood Wilkes.
Active pallbearers will be Mrs. Hewitt's three sons, Neal, Dennis, and Jerry Hewitt, and David Hewitt, Joe Bush, Clint Hewitt, Ryan Hewitt, and Joel Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Valley Mission, 1513 West Beverley Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401 or the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, Virginia 24482.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net