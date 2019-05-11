|
Nancy H. Lotts
Staunton - Nancy Lee (Huntley) Lotts, 80, widow of Stanley Wayne Lotts, of 2412 Pine Hill Circle, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at her residence.
She was born September 23, 1938, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Charles Sydney and Edith Mae (Daugherty) Huntley.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by Kmart.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her first husband of 20 years, Charles James Blum, Jr.; and a brother, Charles Baxter Huntley.
Family members include, Teresa Blum and Wendi B. True, Stanley Wayne Lotts, Jr. all of Staunton, and Sherry Gaylor of Churchville; six grandchildren, Charlie, Allyson, Brent, Terri, Crystal, and Robert; five great grandchildren; and her beloved pet, Rudy.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Patrick Pettit. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Sam Tyndall, Wayne Lotts, Jim Cash, Brent Saufley, Charlie and Mike True.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, in the funeral home.
The family would like to thank her special caregivers, Sherry Emerson and Lauren Kirby.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 11 to May 14, 2019