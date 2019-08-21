|
Nancy J. Malcolm
Churchville - Nancy June (Curry) Malcolm, 76, of 69 Chapel Road, went to her home in Heaven on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
She was born in Valley Center, Highland County, on June 30, 1943, a daughter of the late William Lee and May Jewel (Townsend) Curry. She later lived in Mountain Grove, Bath County.
She graduated from Valley High School, class of 1961. Nancy was married to Harry Hamilton Malcolm on June 23, 1961. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2016. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Hendricks.
On July 17, 2017 she met Donnie Wright who was her companion and best friend until her death.
Nancy was a member of Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church and a member of the Arthur Pilgrim Sunday school class. She was leader of the Women's Fellowship for many years. Nancy worked in the cafeterias of Buffalo Gap High School, Beverley Manor Middle School and Churchville Elementary School. She owned and operated T-Bone Tooter for ten years with her husband, and also served as a VSDB houseparent, a cook at Baldwin Park, and a waitress for Country Cookin'. She was blessed by family, many good friends and neighbors.
Surviving are her three sons, Timothy Wayne and wife Lori of Staunton, Steven Lyle and wife Kara of Churchville, and Kenneth Dean Malcolm and friend Jennifer Marker of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Dexter Aaron Malcolm, Christa Deanne Williams, Kamela Laurel Malcolm and fiancé Michael Hardison, Britton Reed Malcolm, and Lane Christian Malcolm; a great-granddaughter, Rilynn Violet Smith; and sisters, Dottie Hevener and husband Julian of Staunton and Wanda Keyes Smals of Buena Vista.
A graveside service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25 in Green Hill Cemetery officiated by Pastor Denny Sites, George Etling and Lester Kennedy.
Active pallbearers will be Craig Smith, Donnie Sprouse, Buford Masincup, Butch Nulty, Bernie Plotner, Jamie Cleveland, Pete Lovegrove, and Bill Colvin. Honorary pallbearers will be Leroy Knott, Larry Fisher, Jamie Dorsey, Durwood Morris, Shane Waybright, John Welcher, and other men of the Jerusalem Chapel Arthur Pilgrim Sunday school class.
Memorials may be directed to the Augusta Regional SPCA in honor of her furry friends, Liza, Ida, Mollie, and Toby, P. O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402, the Churchville Fire Department and Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 608, Churchville, VA 24421, or to Buttermilk Spring Barn, 553 Buttermilk Spring Barn, Staunton, VA 24421.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019