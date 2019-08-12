|
|
Nancy K. Taylor
Staunton - Nancy Ann (Kesterson) Taylor, 79, wife of Richard Zane Taylor, of 2111 Old Greenville Road, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at her residence.
She was born March 17, 1940, in Staunton a daughter of the late Charles Petit and Mary Frances Rebecca (Cline) Kesterson.
She was involved in the family business, Taylor Amusements, for 35 years. She also owned and operated Floral Creations in Staunton. Nancy also was a school bus driver for Augusta County Schools.
She loved gardening, flowers, and camping.
In addition to her husband, family members include a daughter, Lynn Kimble of Staunton; three sisters, Sara Lee Helmick of Staunton, Joyce Armstrong of Swoope, and Sharon Niday of Mulberry, FL; four grandchildren, Jason Taylor (Tiffany), Zane Taylor (Kelly), Autumn Taylor (Matt Bedard), and Hunter Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Jaiden Meadows, Ashton Taylor, and Kannon Taylor.
She was preceded in death by a son, Richard "Rick" Zane Taylor, II; two brothers, Roy and Jerry Kesterson; and three sisters, Rebecca Gregory, Barbara Bartley, Donna Wheeler.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in the funeral home.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Mr. Jim Sumner and Mr. Lewis Whitmer. Burial will be at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2019