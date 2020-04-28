|
|
Nancy L. Brinkley
Fishersville - Nancy Rebecca (Lindsay) Brinkley, 80, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center. She was the loving wife of Grant Brinkley.
The daughter of Joseph Thomas Lindsay and Pauline Ginger Lindsay, she was born in Bath County on March 26, 1940.
She was a graduate of Valley High School.
Nancy was a waitress for 55 years. She loved being around other people and helping others. She loved making ceramics and making holiday meals for her family.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Grant Brinkley; her son and daughter-in-law, Grant, Jr. and Lise' Brinkley; two grandsons, Aaron and Rachel, and Matthew Brinkley; two sisters, Barbara Roberson of Warm Springs and Mae Lindsay of Millboro; three special nieces, Shirley, Miranda, and Hannah Phillips; a special nephew, Chris Craun; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father and two brothers, Sammy and Johnny Lindsay.
Memorials may be made to Annex United Methodist Church, 1570 New Hope Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Friends may call at Henry Funeral Home on Thursday from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. with gatherings limited to 10 persons as we follow the Covid-19 directives.
The graveside service will be private.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Brinkley, Derek Brinkley, Mark Smith, Homer Moats, Larry Wills, John Lane, Steve Shull, and George Brinkley.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020