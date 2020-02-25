|
|
Nancy P. Dull
Staunton - Nancy Lee Potter Dull, 87, a resident of the Legacy of North Augusta, Staunton, VA, went home to be with the Lord on the evening of Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Mrs. Dull was proud of being a lifelong resident of Staunton - born and bred. The only daughter of Allen LeRoy Potter and Charlotte Wilson Potter, she was born on October 3, 1932. Mrs. Dull was a graduate of Lee High School and the former Dunsmore Business School. She then worked as a legal secretary for the law firm Timberlake, Smith, Thomas and Moses for 20 years, before serving another 20 years as secretary for the United States Postal Service in Staunton. In addition to her full-time positions, Mrs. Dull's love of flowers and gardening often found her behind the scenes working part-time for florists during their busy seasons, as well.
Having lived in Staunton all her life, Mrs. Dull had been an active member of various churches through the years: Second Presbyterian Church, Covenant Community Church, and Community Fellowship Church where her gifts and talents in singing, flower arrangement and hospitality were readily shared.
She was known for her bright smile, warm laugh and kind and friendly demeanor, which readily endeared her to all she met. Mrs. Dull was an avid fan and supporter of UVA basketball, and often joined friends in the bleachers to cheer her Cavaliers on. She was part of a Bridge Club for over 20 years, enjoyed outings with friends, playing cards, and was also very gifted in gardening, needlework and knitting.
Mrs. Dull was preceded in death by her parents and her devoted husband of 53 years, Frank A. Dull, Jr. She is survived by her cousins Reba B. Hahn, Terry and Linda (Hahn) Smith of Verona, VA, Walter and Anne Sampson of Richmond, VA, Eddie and Denise (Sampson) Morris of Waynesboro, VA, Norbik and Delores (Sampson) Karamian of Quantico, MD, Keith and Jennifer Sampson of Harrisonburg, VA, Sandra Hicks of Charlotte, NC and their respective families. She is also survived by her nieces, Deborah Dull Walker of Houston, TX, Jeri Dull Adams of Fayetteville, NC and Toni Dull Snyder of Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Dull is also survived by her dear and special friends in life who, through loyal friendship and Christian service, attended her with support and loving kindness during her prolonged illness: Winfield and Billie Jean Daniel, Richard and Phyllis Bolton, David and Nancy Shockey, Joan and Bill Renton, Clay and Teresa Sterrett, Rana O'Brien, Ginny Lowe, Marge Gianniny, Christine Knopp, daughter in Christ, Zoe A. Fearon of Arlington, VA and granddaughter in Christ, Sarah Fearon Yu and husband Victor.
The family will receive friends at Henry Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1pm, with funeral service conducted in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel at 2pm, Pastor Clay Sterrett presiding. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery. (Sign Language interpreter, provided).
Memorial gifts may be made to Community Fellowship Church, 19 S. Market Street, Staunton, VA 24401 or the Augusta Regional SPCA, 33 Archery Lane, Staunton, VA 24401.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020