Nancy Puffenbarger
Harrisonburg - Nancy Shifflett Puffenbarger, 77, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Life Care Center in New Market.
She was born on May 13, 1943 in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Ernest H. Shifflett, Sr. and Naomi "Cupie" C. Tusing Shifflett.
Nancy graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1961; she was a seamstress at Metro Pants, a waitress at Ole Virginia Ham Café and later retired from Kathy's Restaurant in Staunton, where she had numerous friends. She was a member of the Metro Pants softball team and Hose Company #4 Auxiliary.
She is survived by two daughters, Cathy Grogg and husband, Mike; Tina Puffenbarger and husband, Scott Bowman all of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, Trevor, Preston (Hannah), Austin and Lydia Grogg, Drew Bowman and bonus grandson, Mel Strother; two great-grandchildren, Avery Atkinson-Grogg and Henry Grogg; two brothers, Larry W. Shifflett and wife, Pat, Ernest H. Shifflett, Jr. and wife, Sandy, all of Harrisonburg; numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Carol Stickley; and special friends, Sandra Monger Shifflett, and Elmer and Janice Lokey.
Friends may visit at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12 Noon - 8 pm.
A funeral service will be held 1 pm, Friday, July 3, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor W. L. "Sonny" Henkel officiating. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hose Co. #4 Auxiliary, 130 Westfield Ct., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
