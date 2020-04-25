|
Nancy Rae (Robinson) Holloran
Staunton - Nancy Rae (Robinson) Holloran, 79, formerly of South Sharlaine Drive, Staunton and most recently Elm Park Estates in Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Mrs. Holloran was born in Lexington, Virginia on October 25, 1940, a daughter of the late Ray and Junie (Craft) Robinson.
Nancy delighted in attending church and was a faithful member of Middlebrook Church of God. She retired from Unifi and later worked at Wal-Mart in Staunton. Nancy enjoyed gardening, was a friend to all animals and especially loved spoiling her cat.
In addition to her parents, she is reuniting in heaven with her husband Harold Holloran and her dear sister, Jacqueline Wise.
Surviving are two daughters, Stephanie Shobe and her husband Eric of Boulder, Colorado and Lori Thompson and her husband Mark of Roanoke, Virginia; a sister, Judy Wilkerson of Arkansas; and two grandchildren, Sidney and Caleb Thompson.
A private graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastor Larry Strickler.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Humane Society or to your local church.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020