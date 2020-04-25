Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Holloran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Rae (Robinson) Holloran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Rae (Robinson) Holloran Obituary
Nancy Rae (Robinson) Holloran

Staunton - Nancy Rae (Robinson) Holloran, 79, formerly of South Sharlaine Drive, Staunton and most recently Elm Park Estates in Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Mrs. Holloran was born in Lexington, Virginia on October 25, 1940, a daughter of the late Ray and Junie (Craft) Robinson.

Nancy delighted in attending church and was a faithful member of Middlebrook Church of God. She retired from Unifi and later worked at Wal-Mart in Staunton. Nancy enjoyed gardening, was a friend to all animals and especially loved spoiling her cat.

In addition to her parents, she is reuniting in heaven with her husband Harold Holloran and her dear sister, Jacqueline Wise.

Surviving are two daughters, Stephanie Shobe and her husband Eric of Boulder, Colorado and Lori Thompson and her husband Mark of Roanoke, Virginia; a sister, Judy Wilkerson of Arkansas; and two grandchildren, Sidney and Caleb Thompson.

A private graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastor Larry Strickler.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Humane Society or to your local church.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -