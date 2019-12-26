|
|
Nancy S. Sheffer
Staunton - Nancy Lee (Sutton) Sheffer, age 83, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Augusta Health.
Born August 10, 1936 in Augusta County, she was the daughter of Russell and Virginia (Layman) Sutton. She graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in 1954, and married Forrest M. Sheffer, Jr. on August 10, 1956. She worked briefly for Westinghouse before becoming a full-time mother and homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Cline.
Nancy is survived by her husband; a daughter, Lorie Sheffer of Staunton; a sister Lois Shifflett and husband John of Waynesboro; and two grandchildren, Derek and Melissa Cline, both of Staunton.
A private graveside service was recently held in Augusta Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by Pastor Ralph Coleman.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Augusta Regional SPCA, P. O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24401.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be directed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019