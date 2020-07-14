Nancy Scott Campbell
Mint Spring - Nancy Geraldine Scott Campbell, 84, of Mint Spring, Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 at her daughter's home in Richmond, Virginia.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Linden Heights Baptist Church, Staunton, by Pastor Luke Smith, and the Reverends David Anderson, John Patrick Campbell, and Dr. Michael Fitzgerald.
Burial will follow at the Jonesboro Cemetery in Roseland, Virginia at 4:30 p.m.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net