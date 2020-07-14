1/1
Nancy Scott Campbell
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Scott Campbell

Mint Spring - Nancy Geraldine Scott Campbell, 84, of Mint Spring, Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 at her daughter's home in Richmond, Virginia.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Celebration of life will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Linden Heights Baptist Church, Staunton, by Pastor Luke Smith, and the Reverends David Anderson, John Patrick Campbell, and Dr. Michael Fitzgerald.

Burial will follow at the Jonesboro Cemetery in Roseland, Virginia at 4:30 p.m.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved