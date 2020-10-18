Nancy Virginia (Kelso) Minter
Goshen - Nancy Virginia (Kelso) Minter, 81, widow of Henry Calvin Minter, of 5479 Little Calf Pasture Hwy, Goshen, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Augusta Health, Fishersville.
Mrs. Minter was born in Rockbridge County, Virginia on January 12, 1939 the daughter of the late Robert Wilson, Sr. and Vallie Virginia (Harper) Kelso.
Nancy was an active member of Goshen Presbyterian Church where she served on the Kitchen Committee. Prior to her retirement from the Augusta Correctional Center in 2001, Nancy was employed for 17 years with Western State Hospital. She was a wonderful cook and loved spending time with her family, especially her precious grandchildren who were the love of her life.
In addition to her husband who passed on August 1, 2014 and parents, Nancy was preceded in death by and two brothers, Robert Wilson Kelso, Jr. and Lowell Wayne Kelso.
Nancy is survived by her son, Robert D. "Robbie" Gordon and wife Carolyn of Craigsville; two grandchildren, whom Nancy cherished and adored, Heather Woods and husband Clint and Christopher Gordon and wife Ashley; two great grandchildren, McKenzie Woods and Landon Woods; a brother, John L. Kelso and wife Betty of Stuarts Draft; a longtime friend and neighbor, Ellen Mae Dill and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the Craigsville Community Cemetery by Pastor Pamela Karr Campbell.
Active pallbearers will be Bruce W. Kelso, Billy Via, Junior Jackson, Rob Fowler, Donald Minter and Billy Jordon.
In keeping with Nancy's wishes, there will be no public viewing.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Goshen Presbyterian Church, 139 Big River Road, Goshen, Virginia 24439.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net