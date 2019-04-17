|
Nancy W. Stephenson
Fishersville - Nancy Marie Weaver Cash Stephenson, 81, passed away, Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
She was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School and attended classes in Interior Design at Blue Ridge Community College. For several years, she attended classes and seminars on consumerism at the Continuing Education Center at V.P.I.
For many years, she was very active in the Augusta County Extension Homemakers clubs, having been the county's president and the state health chairman for a membership of 5,000 women.
During this time, she played a minor role in introducing the program "Feeling Good" on the newly established WVPT television station.
In later years she worked in retail.
She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, where, in her younger years, taught Bible and Sunday School and sang in the choir. Prior to her marriage, she sang in school and the Tinkling Spring Church choir and later in community choirs and a country band.
At one time, she was a Brownie Girl Scout and 4-H leader, member and music chairman of The Staunton Christian Women's Club.
Mr. Cash and she were charter members of Augusta Expo and she contributed several years of support to get it established. Her sister and she served as hostesses for the Presidential/Christmas balls, enjoying the music of Guy Lombardo and Les Brown orchestras.
Ms. Stephenson was pre-deceased by her parents, Herbert Edward and Bessie Fitzgerald Weaver, her husband, Adolphus Wade Cash, Jr. and sister, Dorothy Weaver Hanger.
Surviving are son, Adolphus Wade Cash, III and wife Phyllis, daughter, Niann Cash Wimer and husband Richard, granddaughters Elizabeth Cash Mulcahy and husband Adam, Shantell Nicole Brown, and grandson Jonathan Cash and wife Helen, great-grandchildren, Ethan and Abigail Mulcahy, Lucas Cash, niece, Joyce Hanger Myers, and numerous cousins.
There were some "rough roads" but she was blessed by The Almighty with love, family, friends and a passion for music, which helped to smooth a path: to quote Plato, the Greek philosopher, "Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything."
Per her wishes, there will be no formal services or viewing. Burial will be private. Those wishing to visit the family may do so in the Bethel Presbyterian Church Social Hall at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 - 563 Bethel Green, Staunton, VA 24401.
Please, in lieu of flowers, make contributions to the Bethel Organ fund, your local Fire and Rescue Depts., or your local S.P.C.A.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
