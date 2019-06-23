|
Nannette Omega "Nan" Dedrick
Staunton - Nannette Omega "Nan" (Moore) Dedrick, 81, widow of Richard Arthur Dedrick, and formerly of the Plaza Apartments, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Shenandoah Nursing Home in Fishersville.
Mrs. Dedrick was born in Fort Defiance, Virginia on February 1, 1938, a daughter of the late Everette Samuel and Mary Magdeline (Smith) Moore.
Nan retired from Lofton Corporation as a Punch Press Operator.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Lee Harler; two daughters, Sharon K. Mikkelson, and Paula Blackburn; four brothers, Samuel, Robert, James, and Donald Moore; and a sister, Mary Katherine "Kitty" Nelligan.
Nan is survived by two daughters, Rose Marie Frejlack of Williamsburg, and Marsha Diane Storts of Richmond; a brother, William "Bill" Moore of New York; two sisters, Juanita Poole and Joyce R. McCroy of Raphine; five grandchildren, William Mikkelson, Michelle Mikkelson, Susan Elswick, Christopher Mikkelson, and Shelby Barnett; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 in Sherando United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Luke B. Smith.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
