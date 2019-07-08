|
|
Naomi C. Sprouse
Waynesboro - Naomi (Claytor) Sprouse, 74, wife of William L. Sprouse of Whitebridge Road passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs. Sprouse was born in Craigsville, Virginia on August 13, 1944, a daughter of the late James Edward and Effie (Sprouse) Claytor.
Naomi retired with forty-three years of service from Augusta Health where she was employed as a Nurse.
Surviving in addition to her husband of fifty-five years, is a son they never had "Robert Oscar" of Waynesboro; a brother, Douglas Claytor of Covington; two sister, Elsie Doyle of Staunton and Drucilla White of Charlotte, North Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor William "Bill" Trice.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
