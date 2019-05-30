|
Natalie Z. Sowers
Staunton - Sowers, Natalie "Nat" Zirkle, of Staunton, VA, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the age of 87. She was pre-deceased by her high school sweetheart and husband, Dr. William "Bill" Frederick Sowers, her parents, Walter Moffett Zirkle and Mae Bostick Zirkle, sister Mae Markey Sloan and brother, Dr. Walter Moffett Zirkle, Jr. She is survived by her son, Billy and grandsons Will and Dillon; son, Jim and wife, Karen, and grandsons Chris, Bryan and Michael; son, Bob and wife, Dianne, and grandsons Zack and Henry; son, Tom and wife, Jennifer, and grandchildren Clay and Nan. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Widgee" Zirkle, as well as brother-in-law John Sowers and wife, Nancy.
Natalie was born on February 26, 1932 in Harrisonburg, VA. She was salutatorian of the Harrisonburg High School class of 1950, narrowly surpassing in class rank her future husband Bill. She graduated from Madison College in 1954 and taught Home Economics for two years in Roanoke, VA. She and Bill married in 1956 and resided in Richmond, VA for a year where she taught at Hermitage H.S. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage and raised their family of four sons in Staunton, VA. Always a teacher, she took pride in helping her boys learn math, grammar, good manners, and how to lose gracefully in card games (she usually won). A grammar error was always an occasion for a lesson in pronouns and verb tenses, which kept her nine grandchildren on their toes. Natalie loved her crossword puzzles, playing Gin Rummy and Bananagrams every day with Bill, and with her grandkids at the family vacation every summer in Nags Head. She was an avid bridge player and active in two bridge clubs right up to the end. She was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church and active in the Augusta Garden Club. Natalie and the Sowers family also appreciate their special friendship with Patty Moats. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11th at Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton, VA, with a reception to follow. Memorials may be made to the Augusta Garden Club. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 30 to June 2, 2019