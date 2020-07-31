Nathan Elijah Langgle
Craigsville - Nathan Elijah Langgle, 19, of Craigsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Staunton.
Nathan was born in Augusta County on August 11, 2000, a son of Amanda Gayle (Zimbo) Tenerowicz and the late David Allen Langgle.
Nathan was employed by Walmart in Staunton and enjoyed weight lifting, running, fishing, and baseball. He liked playing his guitar, working hard, and loved life and being around people. Nathan loved to spend time with his grandfather and sister as they went on rides and events with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapters 27-3 and 27-6, Proud American Riders of Harrisonburg, and the Shenandoah Hogs.
Surviving in addition to his mother, is a sister, Hailey Langgle and his grandfather, Donald H. Sprouse.
The family will receive from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the Craigsville Community Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net