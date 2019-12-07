|
|
Nathan Neil Eye
Staunton - Nathan Neil Eye, 23, of Tuxedo Road in Staunton, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Augusta County.
Nathan was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on February 5, 1996.
Nathan was a 2014 graduate of Riverheads High School and was a member of the Varsity football team. He received his welding certification from Blue Ridge Community College and was employed with United Parcel Service until his battle with Ewing's Sarcoma. Nathan enjoyed spending time with his many close friends, going trail riding, Jeepin' and gaming.
Nathan was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Susan Paulette (Chandler) Fretwell; maternal grandmother, Carol Sue (Harris) Hart; and "Pawpaw" Van Wesley Bell, Jr.
Surviving is his father, Randy N. Eye and his companion Sue Painter; his mother, Stacy M. Eye all of Raphine; a brother, Dallas M. Eye and his wife Melanie of Dooms and their daughter and very special niece to Nathan, Fiona Sue Eye; paternal grandfather, Thurman Dillon "Papa Thurman" Eye; maternal grandfather, Joseph Wayne Bradley and his wife Jenny; Nathan's girlfriend, Peyton Marie Brown; special friends and "second momma" Sarah Murphy and her husband Jay; childhood friend, and "Brother from another Mother" Mike Herndon; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends.
In keeping with Nathan's request there will be no services.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Dr. Michael G. Douvas, Dr. Gregory Domson and Dr. William N. Timmins and their teams.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the MaDee Project, 1275 Goose Creek Road, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019