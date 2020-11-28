Nathan W. Butler
Greenville - Nathan W. Butler, 87, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020 in his home, with his family by his side.
He was born on July 16, 1933 in Fenwick, West Virginia, a son of the late Clyde and Jocie Butler.
Nathan grew up in Richwood, West Virginia where he attended Richwood High. While in high school he served in the Air National Guard and upon leaving high school, Nathan enlisted into the Air Force. Nathan spent twenty-one years serving in the Air Force, being stationed on multiple bases across the U.S. as well as one tour in Thailand during the Vietnam War. One of Nathan's most memorable times in service was when he served as an Assistant to the Vice Chief of Staff General Bruce Holloway. After retiring in August of 1973 as a TSgt., Nathan moved his family to Staunton where he went to work for the Virginia State Department of Corrections. When Nathan retired from the department of corrections, he spent the rest of his days in a house he built with his own two hands in Greenville. Nathan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who always put his family first, he will be greatly missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Kenneth Butler, Jerry Butler, Oliver Butler, Charlene Fredrick, and Evelyn Suffridge.
Nathan is survived by the love of his life, wife, Loretta Butler, "the love of his life of 68 years"; three children, Dave Butler of Greenville, Bill Butler and his wife, Linda of Greenville, and Debbie Gordon of Waynesboro; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a great great-grandchild; a brother, Glendon Butler of Fredericksburg and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A private graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Mr. Butler grandsons, Chuck Butler, Jamie Butler, Kenny Butler, Chris Butler, Ryan Landes, Gabe Butler, and Eli Butler.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Augusta Health Hospice, Dr. Seaton and his staff for their caring support during this difficult time.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net