1/1
Nathaniel E. Burress Jr.
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathaniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathaniel E. Burress, Jr.

Staunton - Nathaniel "Skip" Burress, Jr. 66, of Staunton, passed away on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at Augusta Health, surrounded by family.

He was born on August 29, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA, a son of Nathaniel Sr. and the late Jean L. (Jones) Burress.

He was educated in the Philadelphia school system and had Bachelor's degrees in Web Design and Multimedia from Westwood College and Digital Design from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

He is survived by his father, Nathaniel Sr.; his sister, Cynthia B. Easterling of Staunton, VA; his brother William A (Tammy) of Knoxville, TN; 3 nieces: Inga Hinton (Marland), Tarsha Crawford, Priscilla Easterling; 3 nephews: Stafford Easterling, Darryl Easterling (Adrienna), Cheyenne Crawford (Tasha); 2 uncles: Douglas and Russell (Patricia) Jones; and numerous great nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his loving cat, Whiskers.

The family will be holding a private graveside service at a later date due to coronavirus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 9702 Gayton Road #110, Richmond, Virginia 2323860601 or the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved