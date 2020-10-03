Nathaniel E. Burress, Jr.
Staunton - Nathaniel "Skip" Burress, Jr. 66, of Staunton, passed away on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at Augusta Health, surrounded by family.
He was born on August 29, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA, a son of Nathaniel Sr. and the late Jean L. (Jones) Burress.
He was educated in the Philadelphia school system and had Bachelor's degrees in Web Design and Multimedia from Westwood College and Digital Design from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
He is survived by his father, Nathaniel Sr.; his sister, Cynthia B. Easterling of Staunton, VA; his brother William A (Tammy) of Knoxville, TN; 3 nieces: Inga Hinton (Marland), Tarsha Crawford, Priscilla Easterling; 3 nephews: Stafford Easterling, Darryl Easterling (Adrienna), Cheyenne Crawford (Tasha); 2 uncles: Douglas and Russell (Patricia) Jones; and numerous great nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his loving cat, Whiskers.
The family will be holding a private graveside service at a later date due to coronavirus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
, 9702 Gayton Road #110, Richmond, Virginia 2323860601 or the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net